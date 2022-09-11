Rajapaksa stars as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in Asia Cup final

They bowled out Men in Green for 147

Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s key contributions with both and ball fired Sri Lanka to their sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan (4-34) and Hasaranga (3-27) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while chasing 171 in Dubai.

Earlier the left-handed Rajapaksa put on a key 58-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hasaranga, who hit 36, to help Sri Lanka to 170-6 after being in trouble at 58-5.

Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It could happen to any good team. It happened to us for a good reason. We had serious discussions after that. We have players with good calibre, and they stood up well. That’s where we became champions,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, choosing to field first with nine of the previous 12 matches won by the teams chasing.

But Sri Lanka bucked the trend as the island nation overcame an inspired opening spell of bowling by Pakistan quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

“I want to congratulate Sri Lanka. Outstanding cricket. The way we dominated them early, their partnership after that was outstanding,” said Azam.

Rajapaksa and Hasaranga rebuilt the innings and regularly found the boundary to up the scoring rate.

Rauf dismissed Hasaranga, who hit five fours and one six in his 21-ball knock, caught behind for his 50th T20 wicket to break the dangerous stand.

Rajapaksa kept up the attack and survived a dropped catch by Shadab Khan in the deep, soon reaching his third T20 half-century.

Rajapaksa, who finished the innings with a four and six off Naseem in his 45-ball blitz, and Chamika Karunaratne put on 54 runs to further boost the total.

Dilshan Madushanka bowled a shaky opening over, starting with a no-ball and four wides, but the left-arm quick swiftly made amends.

Playing just his second T20, Madushanka had Azam caught at short fine-leg for five and then bowled Fakhar Zaman for a first-ball duck the following delivery.

Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar (32) put together a partnership of 71 but Madushan broke the stand with the wicket of Iftikhar.

Rizwan, who surpassed India’s Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 282, reached his fifty with a six off Chamika Karunaratne but soon fell to Hasaranga’s leg-spin and the wheels came off the chase.

Karunaratne got Rauf out on the final ball to trigger Sri Lankan celebrations.

“We didn’t finish the way we would’ve wanted to,” said Azam. “But there are lots of positives from the tournament.”

Sri Lanka are the Champions of Asia!

Naseem Shah is walking back, Sri Lanka are one wicket away from becoming Asia Cup champions.

Pakistan 125-9 (18.2 overs)

Theekshana finishes his spell with a wicket!

Pakistan 120-8 (18 overs)

Hasaranga strikes for Sri Lanka as dangerman Mohammad Rizwan is back in the dugout.

Pakistan 110-5 (16.1 overs)

Hasaranga strikes again!

Asif Ali out on a golden duck!

Pakistan 111-6 (16.3 overs)

Hasaranga on Fire!

Three wickets in the over.

Pakistan 112-7 (16.5 overs)

50! for Mohammad Rizwan!

Chamika Karunaratne is back into the attack.

Mohammad Nawaz is walking back to hut as run-rate keep on rising!

Pakistan are in deep trouble!

Pakistan 102-4 (15.2 overs)

Pakistan need 70 off 30 balls.

It is time for Dhananjaya de Silva!

What an over from de Silva as he conceded just four runs.

Pakistan 101-3 (15 overs)

Pramod Madushan is back into the attack!

Third wicket for Madushan tonight!

Iftikhar is back in the dugout after scoring 32 off 31.

Pakistan 93-3 (12.2 overs)

Maheesh Theekshana is back into the attack!

Excellent over from the off-spinner as he conceded just three runs.

Pakistan 91-2 (13 overs)

Hasaranga to continue!

Rizwan and Iftikhar scored 14 runs from the over as Pakistan reach 88-2 after 12 overs.

Their partnership reach 66 off 51 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne is back into the attack.

Seven runs came from the over.

Pakistan 74-2 (11 overs)

At halfway stage!

Pakistan reach 68-2 after 10 overs.

Hasaranga is back into the attack!

Review from Sri Lanka for lbw. It was clear spike when bowl passes the bat. Sri Lanka lose their review.

Maheesh Theekshana is bowling his second over.

10 runs came from the over, as Pakistan reach 63-2 after nine overs.

Pakistan’s powerplay scores in Asia Cup

Against India 43 for two Against Hong Kong 40 for one Against India 44 for one Against Afghanistan 35 for two Against Sri Lanka 49 for one Against Sri Lanka 37 for two (Final)

Mohammad Rizwan welcomes Chamika Karunaratne with a boundary!

Good over for Pakistan as they manage to squeeze 10 runs,

Pakistan 53-2 (8 overs)

Wanindu Hasaranga is bowling his first over for the hosts.

Decent start from him as he conceded just six runs.

Pakistan 43-2 (7 overs)

Powerplay is done and dusted for Pakistan!

They reach 37-2 after six overs.

Pramod Madushan to continue!

Don't worry fans. Rizwan and Nawaz will the the real heroes today#PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) September 11, 2022

Dilshan Madushanka to continue!

Eight runs came from Madushanka’s third over.

Pakistan 32-2 (5 overs)

Babar Azam in Asia Cup 2022 :

10(9) 9(8) 14(10) 0(1) 30(29) 5(6)

Pramod Madushan is into the attack for Sri Lanka!

Huge wicket for Sri Lanka as he removes Babar Azam!

Pakistan 22-1 (3.2 overs)

What a start from Sri Lanka! Fakhar Zaman is walking back after a golden duck!

Pakistan 22-2 (3.3 overs)

Madushanka to continue!

Decent over from Madushanka as he concedes just four runs.

Pakistan 20-0 (3 overs)

So it is spin from the other end as Maheesh Theekshana has the ball.

Just four runs came from the over as Pakistan reach 16-0 (2 overs)

Dilshan Madushanka with the ball for Sri Lanka!

He starts off with a No-ball!

Wide ball! free-hit for Pakistan

Another wide! free-hit is still on for Pakistan

Another wide and this time ball went pass the wicketkeeper to the boundary!

Another wide! 9 runs on the scoreboard for Pakistan with any legal delivery!

Finally it a legal delivery as Pakistan score 10 runs of first delivery.

1nb, 1w, 1w, 5w, 1w, 1 - that's a 10-run first ball.



An extraordinary start to the first over of the chase from Madushanka.#AsiaCup2022 | #PAKvsSL — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 11, 2022

Despite leaking nine extras, Madushanka finishes the over with 12!

Pakistan 12-0 (1 over)

So we are back with the run-chase as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walk out to bat!

End of the innings!

Bhanuka Rajapaksa stars as Sri Lanka finish on 170/6 in 20 overs!



Bhanuka Rajapaksa stars as Sri Lanka finish on 170/6 in 20 overs!

Naseem Shah is bowling the last over of the innings for Pakistan!

Mohammad Hasnain is bowling his last over.

Good over from the pacer as he conceded just eight runs!

Sri Lanka 155-6 (19 overs)

Excellent knock from Rajapaksa!

Haris Rauf is bowling his last over of the game.

It’s all going wrong for Pakistan!

Shadab Khan drops Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch!

Sri Lanka reach 145/6 in 17.4 overs.

Naseem is on to bowl his third over of the night!

Massive over for Sri Lanka as Karunaratne and Rajapaksa managed to score 16 runs.

Sri Lanka 136-6 (17 overs)

Finally Mohammad Nawaz is into the attack!

Good start from Nawaz as he just conceded just three runs from the over.

Sri Lanka 119-6 (16 overs)

Haris Rauf is back into the attack!

Third wicket of the night for Haris Rauf!

Wanindu Hasaranga departs after playing a good hand of 36.

Sri Lanka 116-6 (14.5 overs)

Shadab Khan is bowling his last over of the tournament!

100 up for Sri Lanka in 13.1 overs!

Partnership between Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga is looking dangerous for Pakistan as they put up 46 off 27!

That is the end Shadab as he managed figures of one for 29 from his four overs.

Sri Lanka 105-5 (14 overs)

So it is time for some change in the bowling attack as Mohammad Hasnain is back to bowl his third over.

Big over for Sri Lanka as they manage manage to score 14 runs.

Sri Lanka 99-5 (13 overs)

Iftikhar is also bowling his third over of the game.

Another decent over for Sri Lanka as they manage to score eight runs.

Sri Lanka 85-5 (12 overs)

Shadab Khan is bowling his third over!

Good over for Sri Lanka as they manage to squeeze 10 runs.

Sri Lanka 77-5 (11 overs)

Pakistan on top at the halfway mark!

Sri Lanka reach 67-5 after 10 overs

Ifthiar to continue as Pakistan bowlers are running the show.

Sri Lanka needs a massive effort from here. 62/5 in 9 overs. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 11, 2022

Shadab Khan to continue!

Shadab Khan is in the wickets column as he bowled Dasun Shanaka!

Sri Lanka 58-5 (8.5 overs)

Spin from both ends as Ifthiar Ahmed is bowling his first over in the final.

Another big wicket for Pakistan as Ifthiar took a sharp returning catch!

Dhananjaya de Silva is walking back after scoring 28.

Sri Lanka 53-4 (7.4 overs)

So it is time for some spin with Shadab Khan operating for Pakistan.

Just five runs came from his first over

Sri Lanka 47-3 (7 overs)

That is the end of powerplay

Sri Lanka reach 42-3 after six overs.

Haris Rauf is on fire!

What a delivery to get rid off Danushka Gunathilaka!

Mohammad Hasnain is back into the attack for the Babar XI

Eight runs came from this over

Sri Lanka 36/2 (4 Overs)

Haris Rauf is into the attack!

Huge wicket for Pakistan as Pathum Nissanka is walking back to the hut after scoring just eight!

Naseem Shah to continue for the Men in Green

Just seven runs came from Naseem Shah’s second over!

Sri Lanka 23-1 (3 overs)

Mohammad Hasnain is bowling the second over for Pakistan!

Good over for Sri Lanka as Dhananjaya de Silva takes charge.

Sri Lanka 16-1 (2 overs)

Perfect start from Pakistan and Naseem Shah!

He zipped through Kusal Mendis’ defence as he is waling back without troubling the scorers.

Sri Lanka 2-1 (0.3 over)

Naseem Shah with the ball for Pakistan in the final.

He starts off with a wide!

A successful over for Shah as he conceded just four runs and picked up a wicket.

Sri Lanka 4-1 (1 over)

It is time for some live action!

A wonderful moment before the match ✨@ShahnawazDahani gives his jersey to a 🇱🇰 fan 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK

This Sri Lanka’s line up for the final.

Here is how Sri Lanka lineup for today's match 👇#PAKvSL

Here is Pakistan’s playing XI

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka!



🚨 Toss Update 🚨

Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka!

Shadab and Naseem return to Pakistan's lineup. #PAKvSL #AsiaCup2022Final

Babar calls for tail and tail it is!

Pakistan are bowling first in the Asia Cup final.

As expected, Pakistan have made two changes in their playing XI. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Thoughts the Asia Cup final from Sri Lanka Consualte in Karachi!

It was an honour to represent my country in this year’s edition of the #AsiaCup.🇦🇫



A big thank you to the fans for all your love and support 💙



Special mention to @imVkohli for his maiden T20I 💯



Wishing 🇵🇰&🇱🇰 the very best for the finals 💪#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/lMFne7e8vJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 9, 2022

Win or lose, it’s only the intent that counts. Looking forward to quality cricket action in the #AsiaCup2022Final 👏🏼

Good luck Pakistan! 🇵🇰 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 11, 2022

Babar Azam terms toss important in Asia Cup final

The prolific believes that fans would see good cricket in the finale of the T20 tournament.

“There have been great matches, ups, and downs, good performances. We are excited for the final,” Babar said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I am lucky as captain to have such a good team and the way they have been responding and performing. In every game, a new individual has stepped up.”

“There is trend in the Asia Cup where team batting second has a slight edge, which means toss will matter a lot here,” said Babar adding that there is also a due factor in the evening as wickets get better in the second innings.

Babar once again shed light on Pakistan’s one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Super Four round.

“Our round matches were quite close, especially the one against Afghanistan. We were not expecting Naseem to hit those sixes,” he added.

Pakistani fan "not missing India" in #AsiaCup2022Final.



Pakistani fan "not missing India" in #AsiaCup2022Final.

However, she admitted that beating India in the final "would have been sweet". #PAKvsSL

Two changes expected in Pakistan XI

Pakistan made two changes against Sri Lanka in their final match of the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali had a go in the game in place of Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan.

However, in the final, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Naseem Shah are expected to return to the playing XI.

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who sustained a side strain ahead of the Asia Cup tie against India, is also declared fit for the game.

However, his participation in the game seems unlikely as Mohammad Hasnain has decent outings in the tournament with the ball.

Toss is just around the corner as fans are pumped up for exciting contest between the two sides.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka!