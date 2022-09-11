Asia Cup Final: Pakistan on top as Sri Lanka bat

Match will be played in Dubai

Pakistan are talking on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Live Updates

Haris Rauf is on fire!

What a delivery to get rid off Danushka Gunathilaka!

Mohammad Hasnain is back into the attack for the Babar XI

Eight runs came from this over

Sri Lanka 36/2 (4 Overs)

Haris Rauf is into the attack!

Huge wicket for Pakistan as Pathum Nissanka is walking back to the hut after scoring just eight!

Naseem Shah to continue for the Men in Green

Just seven runs came from Naseem Shah’s second over!

Sri Lanka 23-1 (3 overs)

Mohammad Hasnain is bowling the second over for Pakistan!

Good over for Sri Lanka as Dhananjaya de Silva takes charge.

Sri Lanka 16-1 (2 overs)

Perfect start from Pakistan and Naseem Shah!

He zipped through Kusal Mendis’ defence as he is waling back without troubling the scorers.

Sri Lanka 2-1 (0.3 over)

Naseem Shah with the ball for Pakistan in the final.

He starts off with a wide!

A successful over for Shah as he conceded just four runs and picked up a wicket.

Sri Lanka 4-1 (1 over)

It is time for some live action!

A wonderful moment before the match ✨
Shahnawaaz Dahani gives his jersey to a Sri Lanka fan 👏

This Sri Lanka’s line up for the final.

Here is how Sri Lanka lineup for today's match

Here is Pakistan’s playing XI

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka!



Pakistan opt to field against Sri Lanka!

Shadab and Naseem return to Pakistan's lineup.

Babar calls for tail and tail it is!

Pakistan are bowling first in the Asia Cup final.

As expected, Pakistan have made two changes in their playing XI. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Thoughts the Asia Cup final from Sri Lanka Consualte in Karachi!

It was an honour to represent my country in this year’s edition of the #AsiaCup.🇦🇫



A big thank you to the fans for all your love and support 💙



Special mention to @imVkohli for his maiden T20I 💯



Wishing Pakistan & Sri Lanka the very best for the finals
- Rashid Khan

Win or lose, it’s only the intent that counts. Looking forward to quality cricket action in the #AsiaCup2022Final 👏🏼

Good luck Pakistan! 🇵🇰 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 11, 2022

Babar Azam terms toss important in Asia Cup final

The prolific believes that fans would see good cricket in the finale of the T20 tournament.

“There have been great matches, ups, and downs, good performances. We are excited for the final,” Babar said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I am lucky as captain to have such a good team and the way they have been responding and performing. In every game, a new individual has stepped up.”

“There is trend in the Asia Cup where team batting second has a slight edge, which means toss will matter a lot here,” said Babar adding that there is also a due factor in the evening as wickets get better in the second innings.

Babar once again shed light on Pakistan’s one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Super Four round.

“Our round matches were quite close, especially the one against Afghanistan. We were not expecting Naseem to hit those sixes,” he added.

Pakistani fan "not missing India" in #AsiaCup2022Final.



Pakistani fan "not missing India" in Asia Cup 2022 Final.

However, she admitted that beating India in the final "would have been sweet".

Two changes expected in Pakistan XI

Pakistan made two changes against Sri Lanka in their final match of the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali had a go in the game in place of Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan.

However, in the final, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Naseem Shah are expected to return to the playing XI.

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who sustained a side strain ahead of the Asia Cup tie against India, is also declared fit for the game.

However, his participation in the game seems unlikely as Mohammad Hasnain has decent outings in the tournament with the ball.

Toss is just around the corner as fans are pumped up for exciting contest between the two sides.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka!