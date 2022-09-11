Asia Cup final: Two changes expected in Pakistan XI

Pakistan are expected to make two changes for the all-important Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The final of the six-team tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan made two changes against Sri Lanka in their final match of the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali had a go in the game in place of Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan.

However, in the final, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Naseem Shah are expected to return to the playing XI.

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who sustained a side strain ahead of the Asia Cup tie against India, is also declared fit for the game.

However, his participation in the game seems unlikely as Mohammad Hasnain has decent outings in the tournament with the ball.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan lost their final game of the Super Four against the hosts on Friday.