Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Asia Cup final: Two changes expected in Pakistan XI

They will play against Sri Lanka in Dubai
Samaa Web Desk Sep 11, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan are expected to make two changes for the all-important Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The final of the six-team tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan made two changes against Sri Lanka in their final match of the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali had a go in the game in place of Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan.

However, in the final, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pacer Naseem Shah are expected to return to the playing XI.

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who sustained a side strain ahead of the Asia Cup tie against India, is also declared fit for the game.

However, his participation in the game seems unlikely as Mohammad Hasnain has decent outings in the tournament with the ball.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan lost their final game of the Super Four against the hosts on Friday.

Pakistan

Cricket

Sri Lanka

shadab khan

Naseem Shah

Pakistan Playing XI

Pak v SL

Asia Cup Final

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div