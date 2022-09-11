Babar Azam terms toss important in Asia Cup final

Pakistan all format captain Babar Azam has terms toss important as the Men in Green are set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

The hosts registered a five-wicket victory over Babar Azam and Co. in the final game of the Asia Cup Super Four at the Dubai International Stadium – the same venue for the final.

The prolific believes that fans would see good cricket in the finale of the T20 tournament.

“There have been great matches, ups, and downs, good performances. We are excited for the final,” Babar said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I am lucky as captain to have such a good team and the way they have been responding and performing. In every game, a new individual has stepped up.”

"Every player is stepping up and taking responsibility"



🗣️ @babarazam258 reviews Pakistan's performance in the Asia Cup so far as he looks forward to the final against Sri Lanka#AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/HgiHsWXgc6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2022

“There is trend in the Asia Cup where team batting second has a slight edge, which means toss will matter a lot here,” said Babar adding that there is also a due factor in the evening as wickets get better in the second innings.

Babar once again shed light on Pakistan’s one-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the Super Four round.

“Our round matches were quite close, especially the one against Afghanistan. We were not expecting Naseem to hit those sixes,” he added.

Babar concluded by praising reals fans who, stood up with the team during every good and bad phase.