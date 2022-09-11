Pakistan declares state-mourning in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Pakistan has announced one-day state mourning in memory of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday, September 8.

The national flag will fly at half-mast on Monday, September 12, according to a government notification.

The foreign ministry had proposed the one day of mourning for the UK’s Queen, who was also the head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the mourning and instructed the cabinet division to make arrangements.

Pakistan is a Commonwealth member but unlike Commonwealth realms where the king or queen of the Uk is seen as the head of the state, it is a republic.

Pakistan was a Commonwealth realm in 1952 when Elizabeth II acceded to the throne. The country became a republic on March 23, 1956. Hence, Elizabeth II remained Queen of Pakistan for four years.

India observed one-day state mourning on Sunday, September 11 for the queen.

The Indian flag flew at half mast today.