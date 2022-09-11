Landslides in Murree close multiple roads

Punjab’s hill station of Murree has been hit by a series of landslides following rains on Sunday morning.

While the rains in Islamabad and several Punjab cities brought respite from the heat, they also triggered landslides in Murree — located 68 kilometers northeast of Islamabad.

SAMAA TV reported that the first landslide was reported at Expressway near Danna. There were other landslides that extended to New Murree Patriata.

The landslides closed several roads causing difficulties to tourists and local residents, the TV said.