Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Landslides in Murree close multiple roads

Tourists, local residents face troubles
Samaa Web Desk Sep 11, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO FILE</p>

PHOTO FILE

Punjab’s hill station of Murree has been hit by a series of landslides following rains on Sunday morning.

While the rains in Islamabad and several Punjab cities brought respite from the heat, they also triggered landslides in Murree — located 68 kilometers northeast of Islamabad.

SAMAA TV reported that the first landslide was reported at Expressway near Danna. There were other landslides that extended to New Murree Patriata.

The landslides closed several roads causing difficulties to tourists and local residents, the TV said.

landslide

monsoon rains

Floods 2022

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div