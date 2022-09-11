Rains in Islamabad, several Punjab cities bring respite from heat

Rains, under the influence of a westerly wave, lashed Islamabad and several Punjab cities bringing respite from the heat.

The heavy showers caused water to pool in low-lying areas of some cities.

Temperatures in Punjab had soared following the last spell of monsoon rains.

In the federal capital of Islamabad, dark clouds cast the sky early morning on Sunday and a downpour began soon afterward.

SAMAA TV’s Farah Rabbani says that the rain in September often proves a harbinger of the cold weather.

People at Murree hill station were already feeling the chill in the air after the rain.

A landslide was reported on Murree Patriata road.

Authorities opened the spillway of Rawal Dam following the rain.

Sargodha, Jehlum, Gujrat, and other Punjab cities also received heavy showers. In Mandi Bahuddin, low-lying areas were inundated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara Division has also experience rains that will likely continue for two days.

The rain flooded Abbottabad’s Ayub Medical Complex, where authorities were still pumping out water.