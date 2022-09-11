Punjab halts flour supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Although the PTI rules in both provinces, Punjab has stopped the supply of flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) causing the price to go up there.

Flour price has increased by Rs200 per 20 kilograms in KP after the supply cut from Punjab.

The price of a 20kg bag has increased from Rs1,700 to Rs1,900 and could further go up if supply does not resume soon.

Rising flour prices have caused alarm among the citizens who were promised a supply of flour at discounted rates. They don’t know where this cheaper flour is available in the province.

KP produces only 1.3 million tonnes of wheat against its requirement of 4.3 million tonnes per annum.

It covers its need by importing 3 million tonnes of flour from Punjab.