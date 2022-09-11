Imran Khan ignores second notice from police in terror case

PTI Chief Imran Khan has ignored the second notice sent to him by the police, refusing to join the probe in a terror case registered against him.

The Islamabad High Court last week ordered Khan to join the police probe when it heard a petition filed by the PTI chief urging the court to quash the case.

The investigation officer had told the court that the former prime minister was not cooperating with the police.

The case was registered after Imran Khan issued threats to a woman judge of Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, and senior police officials.

The court later granted him bail until September 12.

After the September 6 hearing at the Islamabad High Court, the police issued a second notice to Imran Khan telling him to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) at the Margalla Police station at 5pm on Saturday and answer some questions.

The notice also reminded Khan that his bail expires on September 12.

However, the PTI chief ignore the notice and failed to appear before the JIT.

Khan addressed a political rally in Gujranwala where he appreciated the “good decision” by Islamabad High Court Chief Athar Minallah in the contempt of court case against him.

Imran Khan also faces a contempt case for threatening the woman judge.