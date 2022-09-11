Water level rises again at Manchhar Lake

The water level in Manchhar Lake – the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan — is rising once again only days after its dykes were cut in controlled breaches to protect nearby cities of Sehwan and Bhan Syedabad.

The lake was at its overtopping point last week when the irrigation department decided to perform controlled breaches. The water from the lake flooded around 150 villages and caused the dyke of the Indus Link canal – which carries water from the catchment area of Manchhar Lake to the River Indus — to fail.

Citing engineers SAMAA TV reported on Sunday that with a three-decimal increase the water level at the lake was at RL122.08.

From the Indus Link and the flood protection dyke, a deluge is entering the lake, Irrigation Engineer Mahesh Kumar told SAMAA TV.

Meanwhile, the lake continues to discharge water toward the River Sindh.

Two days ago NASA released satellite images of the lake, showing how it overflowed. One of the image taken on September 5 shows the Sehwan airport completely submerged.

North of Sehwan, flood water still submerged large swaths of land in three tehsils of the Dadu district. However, danger to major cities had been mitigated.

At the ring dikes built to protect Johi and Mehar cities, the water level is gradually going down.

In Khairpur Nathan Shah too a drop in the water level was observed.

In the Kachho region between Dadu and Kambar Shahdad Kot, villages remain cut off from the rest of the world.

In Khairpur, another flood-hit Sindh district, the only road linking the Thari Mirwah tehsil with Khairpur cities has been completely washed away by floods.

Seven other roads lining the tehsil with other areas remain flooded.

SAMAA TV’s Shafiq Shar reported that at least 10 flood survivors have drowned in 20 days. Three bodies have been covered so far.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the flood forecasting division shows that the water level has returned to normal at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. However, Kotri Barrages remain in high flood with over 626,000 cusecs of flow.