UN chief warns all countries to suffer climate change wrath

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the international community that all countries would suffer damages “beyond their capacity to adapt” if the world failed to respond to the challenge of climate change.

After a two-day Pakistan visit, the UN chief took to Twitter to write that he had “never seen climate carnage on the scale of the floods here in Pakistan.”

“As our planet continues to warm, all countries will increasingly suffer losses and damage from climate beyond their capacity to adapt,” Guterres said.

This is a global crisis. It demands a global response, the UN secretary-general said.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking at Usta Muhammad in District Jaffarabad of Balochistan, Guterres said that helping Pakistan was not about generosity but about justice and that the massive loss and damage in the country has created the ground for a serious discussion about this topic at the upcoming global climate change conference, COP27.

The UN chief also visited flood-hit areas in Sindh.

In Sukkur, Guterres met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh administration to deliberate on the relief and rehabilitation measures required to put Pakistan back on track.

He also met the flood victims and surveyed the damage caused by floods first-hand.