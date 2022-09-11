PM Shehbaz: Guterres becomes voice of flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by saying that he has become the voice of flood survivors.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said that “during his visit to the flood-affected areas & camps under scorching heat, UN Secrtary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakisan.”

“His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change,” the prime minister said.

During his two-day Pakistan visit, Guterres landed in flood-hit regions, especially those in Sindh, and met with flood survivors.

He was also briefed at the National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC), where Guterres said that Pakistan’s flood losses were estimated at over $30 billion.