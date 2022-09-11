Nation commemorates Jinnah’s 74th death anniversary

the Pakistani nation is commemorating the 74th death anniversary of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arrived at the Jinnah’s mausoleum in Karachi to pay homage. They laid floral wreaths at Jinnah’s final resting place.

Jinnah passed away on September 11, 1948, a year after Pakistan came into being. He successfully kept his tuberculosis a closely guarded secret as it was feared that the revelation of his illness could have stopped the Partition.

Speaking to reporters at the Jinnah mausoleum Murad Ali Shah said that floods have killed 1500 people so far and that even UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that Pakistan could not cope with the losses alone.

In Sindh alone, 150 million people have been rendered homeless.

Durrani said that in these difficult times, politicians must put their politics aside and work together to support flood survivors.