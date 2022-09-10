New Development: Q-league meet Nawaz Sharif in London

In a new development in Punjab politics, Q-League leaderships have contacted Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Nawaz Sharif in London.

The source inside PML (N) confirmed that Q-league leaderships said that the chief Minister Punjab is insignificant and Powerless.

“We made mistakes as we did not follow the suggestions of Chudhry Shujat Hussain,” they said.

Q-league leader said that PTI’s Punjab leadership is making hurdles and does not allow them work professionally and constitutionally.

He said that there are legal and constitutional demands, which Imran Khan is ignoring.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has become chief minister of Punjab province on the basis of PTI’s majority votes in Punjab Assembly.