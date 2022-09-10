Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAATV Sep 10, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | SAMAATV Recommended Helping Pakistan: ‘Its not about generosity, it is justice,’ says UN chief Who will play ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra 2? New Development: Q-league meet Nawaz Sharif in London Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Viral phone call of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar with married woman takes internet by storm