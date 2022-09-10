Next phase: Imran warns govt of countrywide protests, again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked all supporters and party workers to prepare themselves to flood the nation’s streets “when he gives the call” to stage protests and force the government to hold transparent elections.

He said this while addressing a political congregation in Gujranwala on Saturday evening.

Addressing the crowd, Imran reminisced and extolled the work done by his aborted administration, claiming that the country had seen the best growth in the past 17 years.

“Oversees Pakistanis trusted us, and dollars (remittances) were pouring into Pakistan,” he stated.

He added that in the brief period the new government led by the coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif at the helm as prime minister, prices for essentials such as electricity, petrol and diesel had shot through the roof burdening the common man.

“When we again take government, the dollars will start pouring in again,” he said.

Imran, who has spent some tough moments before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah recently in contempt of court case, hailed the judge for “taking a good decision.”

The PTI chief, though, stopped short of making any further comments about him or even identifying the case, skipping past it by stating, “The matter is still subjudice, so I will not comment any further on it.”

Calling all supporters

Imran said that he has written to all district organizations of the party so that when he calls, they are ready to answer.

“The youth, Insaf Students Federation (ISF), women wing in my organization, start your preparations; I can call all of you at any moment,” Imran said as he warned that if the government does not conduct transparent elections, the people will take to the streets and force them to do so.

He also accosted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of postponing by-elections on nine vacant NA seats. The seats had fallen vacant after the resignations of their incumbents – all of whom belonged to the PTI – were accepted by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in July.

The PTI chief said that the ECP had announced the polls and accepted nomination papers – Imran had filed nominations to contest all the nine seats at once – but the commission cancelled the elections just two days before they were scheduled to be held.

“I will force them to hold elections again,” he said as he once again asked his supporters to prepare. “The entire nation should prepare themselves,” he urged