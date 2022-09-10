Ten-year-old girl raped, killed in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony

A ten-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Karachi on Saturday.

The body of the girl was recovered from a house in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony. A team from Mehmoodabad Police Station reached the location and took the body into custody.

The parents of the victim told the police that they found the body of their daughter on the stairs leading to the first floor of their house.

When police saw the bruises on the body and, based on suspicion, sent it to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for postmortem.

According to an official statement issued from Karachi’s Police Surgeon’s office, the autopsy findings of the victim are strongly suggestive of vaginal rape and brutal anal rape.

“There are multiple abrasions and partial ligature (strangulation) marks on her neck, suggestive of constriction,” the statement reads.

Visceral samples have been collected to ascertain the final cause of death. Swabs have also been collected for DNA profiling and cross-matching.

District East SSP Adur Raheem Shirazi told SAMAA Digital that the family suspected that the 18-year-old Zeeshan, who was living as a tenant on the first floor of their house, might have raped and killed the girl.

The police took the suspect into custody, who during the interrogation confessed to sexually assaulting the girl and later strangled her to death with her dupatta.

SSP Shirazi said the suspect was a loader by profession and was working for the maternal uncle of the victim’s mother.

The victim regularly used to go to the rented space to give food to the suspect, the SSP said, adding that the police suspects that Zeeshan might have strangled the victim to death first and then raped her.

The suspect initially claimed that the child might have died after falling from stairs.