VIDEO: Busting myths surrounding reproduction, infertility, girl child and more

In Pakistani, as soon as a couple gets married, the families of both partners start expecting that they would conceive immediately and any delay is often seen as abnormal. That even in a society where talking about infertility is considered a taboo

Dr Kashif Shazlee, the chairman of imaging services at Indus Hospital and Health Network, talked to SAMAA Digital and discussed myths and facts surrounding reproduction and infertility. According to him, not being able to conceive soon after marriage is quite normal.

Research has proven that although a woman can conceive within three to six weeks of consummation but the process can also take as much as two years. This, according to health experts, doesn’t that there is anything wrong with the woman or the man.

Dr Shazlee said that if the period exceeds two years despite attempts, then it’s problematic and both the partners should get screened.

He said that there could multiple reasons why a couple is being unable to conceive.

Infertility – myths vs facts

The common misperception that only women can be infertile is wrong, Dr Shazlee said. This can happen to both men and women.

There are many cases in which men were found to have fertility and sperm motility disorders.

Male partners should be screened for hormone deficiency, low sperm counts & urethral abnormalities which are equally important causes of infertility, he said.

The woman could also have certain fertility problems due to many reasons including fibroids, blocked fallopian tubes & hormonal disturbances like PCO disease, Dr Shazlee added. The non-cancerous growth called Fibroids that develops in or around the uterus can cause infertility.

Similarly, some develop hormonal imbalances which might also result in infertility in women.

Fertility clinics around the world suggest tests for both partners when a couple goes to them, he said.

Causes of infertility in women

if there is no pregnancy for two years, there are usually basic tests in which after clinical evaluation the woman undergoes an ultrasound to see if the structure of the uterus is normal or not, or if any other abnormality like abnormal fluid in the fallopian tubes, which are called hydrosalpinx.

Uterine fibroids

Out of every 100 women, 15 are at risk of developing uterine fibroids. This can happen at any time between the age of 9- 65.

Myomectomy and Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) are the treatments for fibroids. UFE is an advanced non-surgical procedure that is widely accepted worldwide now.

Hormonal imbalance

“Some women are unable to conceive due to hormonal disturbance,” he commented. The main reasons behind the menstrual disorder are hormonal imbalance, fibroids or cancer.

Blocked Fallopian Tubes

In some women, fallopian tubes, which are also known as oviduct or uterine tubes – a pair of long narrow ducts located in the female abdominal cavity that transport male sperm cells to the egg, provide a suitable environment for fertilization, and transport the egg from the ovary to the central channel (lumen) of the uterus – are blocked.

In such scenarios too, women are unable to conceive.

Giving multiple births does not lead to Uterine Cancer

It is a misperception that if a woman gives birth to too many children, she might develop Uterine Cancer.

Dr Shizlee said that a balanced married life contributes to a healthy life.

He advised against the early-age marriages of girls due to immature skeletons. Only a healthy mother can give birth to a healthy child, he said.

Infertility test for men

There are multiple tests to determine infertility in men including an ultrasound of the testes to find if a person is suffering from Varicocele. Almost 15 to 20 per cent of men suffer from this. Varicoceles are dilated venous channels in scrotal bags. It severely affects fertility leading to a decrease in the number of reproductive cells.

Dr Shizlee said that there are other including FSH, LH, and Total Testosterone levels to determine fertility in men.

Is woman responsible for giving birth to girl child?

Dr Shizlee dispelled the notion that the woman responsible for giving birth to a girl child.

It is a misconception that if a woman gives birth to a daughter, it has happened because of the mother, he said. According to scientific research, it is the chromosomes contributed by the man that decides the gender of the baby.

Females have two X chromosomes, while the males have one X and one Y chromosome. The mother gives an X chromosome to the child. The father may contribute an X or a Y. When the father contributes an X chromosome, the baby is female as it will have XX. If the father gives the Y chromosome to the child will be male as it will have XY chromosomes.

Photo courtesy: https://www.uptodate.com/

Does circumcision reduces chances of penile cancer?

Dr Kashif Shazlee said that those who are circumcised have less chance of developing penile cancer.

He also claimed that it has been proven that men who are not circumcised are more prone to transmit sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Sex education for teenagers

Dr Shazlee said that teenagers whether girl or boy should be taught about their bodies and given sex education by their guardians and parents.