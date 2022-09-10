Climate change: Sweltering heat, unpredicted rainfall confuses Karachiites

Right when Karachi was baking at around 40°C, downpours graced some parts of the metropolis providing a much-needed reprieve on Saturday.

According to the Sindh Chief Meteorologist, the heat wave is likely to scorch the provincial capital for the next three days.

Moreover, he said that the rain system hovering over the Indian state of Gujrat will bring about rain in Sindh including Karachi.

“Karachi may experience light rain over the course of the next few days,” the weather expert added.

So far, heavy rain lashed Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Baldia Town due to a localized weather system.

Furthermore, light rain was also reported in North Karachi, Naya Nazimabad, Old City Area, and Sher Shah.