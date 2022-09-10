If temperature increases by 1degree, electricity demand jumps by 800MW: Miftah Ismail

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has claimed that if the temperature in Punjab’s plains increases by 1 degree Celsius, the demand for the electricity in the country jumps by 800MW.

He was addressing the media on Saturday.

Miftah said that this year the country did not witness any spring. We went straight from winters to summers, he said.

Khurram Dastagir – the minister for water and power – told me that our electricity demand hit 31,000MW, he said, adding that if Pakistan even produce 25,000MW, even then we would be experiencing 4-5 hours of loadshedding.

If we do any further loadshedding, people rightly protest, so we had to run all our power plants, he said. The minister claimed that per unit cost of electricity from Jamshoro powerplant comes around Rs59. If you add line losses and theft, the average cost comes around Rs78.

We had a circular debt of around Rs800b last year, so the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked us to bring the power tariff to actual cost and abolish fuel subsidy, he said.

We were selling diesel at prices lower than that of Saudi Arabia and UAE, the minister said.

Petrol pump owners knew that the government can’t continue giving subsidy on petroleum products, so they stocked diesel bought at lower prices, he claimed.

Today, we are importing 200million litres less than what we were importing then, he calimed.

Our textile exports are worth $20 billion, he said adding that a country that has a total export of $30 billion should not importing goods worth $80 billion.

Miftah, however, said that Pakistan’s imports are not that high. The real problem is that the our exports are really low, he added.