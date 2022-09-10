Saqlain, Naseem upbeat ahead of Asia Cup Final

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq are upbeat ahead of the Asia Cup Final against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dubai.

While speaking to media on Saturday, Mushtaq brushed aside the notion that toss was crucial to winning the match.

“If you want to become champion, you do not think or talk about toss. You have to be champion in the first innings and second innings as well. We never talk about the toss, and we do not think like that,” said Mushtaq.

“Against India we batted very well, we chased very well against them. Against Afghanistan in the last game, the total was small, but in the end, our batting won us the game. Naseem is also a part of our batting order, all XI players bat in a team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shah said that he was happy to play a role in Pakistan’s victory, against Afghanistan, with the bat. Naseem’s two sixes in the final over of the run-chase also knocked India out of event.

“When I was a kid, I used to cry whenever Pakistan lost to India. I’m thankful to the Almighty for helping me achieve something which made my country proud,” said Shah.

The right-armer was also eager to do well in the final.