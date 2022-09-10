Scuffle between dog owner, vet goes viral on social media

A scuffle broke out between a dog owner and vet after a canine was declared deceased at a private hospital located in the E7 sector of Islamabad, the video of the event also went viral on social media, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

Kohsar police reportedly registered a case against the administration of the facility for harassing the woman after she allegedly asked about the reason behind her canine’s death.

Sections 34, 354, and 506 of the Pakistan penal code have been slapped on the aggressors in the first information report registered by the cops on the insistence of the dog owner identified as Shumaila Gill.

She has alleged that the vet and hospital staff lodged an attack on her after she demanded an explanation for her canine’s death.

Reportedly, she had paid Rs15,300 for her dog’s treatment during her first visit and after its condition deteriorated she brought it back for admission to the hospital.

She said the staff pronounced the dog ‘dead’ a day later and started a scuffle to mint more money.

Dr Akmal, the nominated vet in the case, said he had provided the required care to the woman’s dog but it passed away.

He said the dog owner quarreled with the hospital staff and refused to pay the canine’s admission and treatment charges.

According to the latest report, the vet has acquired bail in the case.