Pakistan receive Dahani boost ahead of Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Match will be played in Dubai
Samaa Web Desk Sep 10, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been declared fit to play in the Asia Cup final on Sunday against Sri Lanka.

The pacer missed two Super Four games after sustaining a side-strain before the India clash. However, he is now fit and started practising again.

The player practised bowling at full speed at the Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is facing fitness problems.

The Men in Green will lock horns against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. The suffered a five-wicket defeat against the Islanders in their final Super Four game.

