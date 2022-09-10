Islamabad High Court to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea on September 14

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Shahbaz Gill’s application for bail in the sedition case on September 14.

Gill, who is the chief of staff of Imran Khan, was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he urged personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah will hear the application. The court has already issued notice to Islamabad Police on Gill’s application and has sought reply.

Gill’s case was removed from the cause list on Friday due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance in the IHC.

The petitioner said he was arrested on August 9 and underwent a medical examination on August 17.

Adiala Jail officials and PIMS medical board confirmed that Gill was subjected to torture, the petition said adding that Gill must be released from prison until the courts give a final judgment in the sedition case.

Shehbaz Gill was arrested after he allegedly incited personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commander in a phone-in conversation on a private-run TV.

Lower courts rejected his bail plea.

A satellite phone and other items were recovered from his room at Parliament Lodges during interrogation.

The PTI has filed a separate petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan urging the top court to declare all the investigations carried out so far null and void and against the law.