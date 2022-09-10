Who will play ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra 2?

While people continue to flock to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat starrer Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, released on September 9, tongues are already wagging on who will take up the mantle of the lead character in the second part.

The interest has intensified with the production team of Brahmāstra has started work on the second part of the trilogy and even announced its name.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part revolves around ‘Shiva’, his world and the origin of his powers.

So far, the movie has gained mixed reviews from viewers.

The film’s makers have already revealed that Brahmāstra Part 1: Shiva is the first film in the ‘Brahmastra trilogy’.

At the end of the first part, the makers announced the title for the next film.

The second movie in the ‘Astra-verse’ universe will be called, Brahmāstra Part 2: Dev.

Who will play Dev?

Although, it is not yet revealed who will play ‘Dev’ in the second movie, there have been rumors that the Brahmāstra team has approached two of Bollywood’s biggest actors in Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone is also being looked at to play the lead roles in the sequel.

A few days ago, it had reported that Hrithik had declined the offer to play the lead role, some Bollywood insiders are optimistic on convincing him.

What is complicating matters, however, is that there is still no official statement by Ayan Mukerji or Dharma Productions about who will play the lead in the upcoming movie of ‘Astra-verse trilogy’.

The character of Dev in the second part of the movie is described as a superhero who wants to possess Brahmāstra to become unbeatable.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kananda on September 9.

The film stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in crucial roles alongside Ranbir. Shah Rukh Khan also makes a brief cameo in the movie.