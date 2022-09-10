VIRAL: Imran Abbas sang a love song for this Bollywood actor

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has garnered a global fan following. Recently, he and Bollywood diva Amisha Patel were invited to an event in Bahrain. While on stage, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor grabbed the opportunity to sing Janeman Janeman which left everyone in the audience wondering if this was just theatrics or was there something more?

Abbas is a well-known Pakistani actor, who has worked in many hit Pakistani drama series including, Meri Zaat Zarrae Benishan, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Akbari Asghari and many more.

He has also featured in several Bollywood movies such as, Ae Dil hai Mushkil, Creature 3D and Janisaar.

Today, Abbas took to his Instagram and shared a reel in which he is singing a song for Amisha Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The Bollywood actor, in the end, also joined Imran and hummed the song along with him.

The song is from the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The love story was released in 2000 and it was the debut movie for both, Amisha Patel and Hrithik Roshan.

The Gaddar actor also mentioned that she filmed Janeman Janeman on the first day of the shooting for the movie, and so Abbas’ song selection was perfect.

The song was originally sung by legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, who recently celebrated her 89th birthday.

Abbas also shared a short video on his Instagram story. In the video, Patel asks him, “Kaho naa pyaar hai?”, referencing a song from her movie, to which he replies with “Kaha naa pyaar hai”.