After five year hiatus, Sindh govt finally launches BRT Orange Line

The Sindh government finally launched on Saturday its first mass transit program – BRT Orange Line – in Karachi after a delay of almost five years.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the service.

The 3.88km long BRT that starts from TMA Orangi and ends at Board Office Chowk has been named BRT Abdul Sattar Edhi Line.

Memon said that 20 air-conditioned busses will run on the route, adding that there are four bus stations and ticket booths on the route.

The project has been completed at the cost of Rs2.5 billion, he said.

The Orange Line will be connected to Green Line BRT to facilitate the commuters, the minister said.

Memon said that the BRT will benefit the Orangi Town residents.

He said that the 12-meter long busses can accommodate 90 passengers at a time.

The minister said that the fare has been set at Rs20.

The busses are equipped with USB charging ports and will have reserved seats for those with special needs.