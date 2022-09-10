Hyderabad receives 12 state-of-art ambulances to strengthen emergency response

Sindh Health Department has officially inaugurated an emergency service network of 12 more state-of-the-art ambulances in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Sindh Rescue 1122 service said the facility would be provided free of charge to the citizens.

The new inductions are part of the network operated by the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) which previously only had two ambulances in its Hyderabad fleet.

The service is also operational in other parts of Sindh such as Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, and Larkana to provide free health emergency assistance to citizens.

During the coronavirus pandemic, a temporary setup was established by SIEHS on the request of the health department which only had two ambulances in Hyderabad since November 21, 2020.

Up to the present, the service has provided medical assistance to over 5,000 people including 2,543 hospital-to-hospital transfers, 1,076 home-to-hospital transfers, 308 roadside-to-hospital transfers, 637 first-aid cases, and 457 other cases.

The majority of the patients who used the service were male, 2,436, followed by 1,720 females and 865 children.

The data shared by the service also highlighted that 26% of life-threatening cases, 65% of serious cases, and 9% of low-level emergencies were dealt with by the service since 2020.

According to the SIEHS, the emergency service can easily be availed by dialing the toll-free number 1122 from any cell phone or landline number.

The health department has also vowed to expand the service further in other districts of Sindh over the next few months to enhance medical services throughout the province.