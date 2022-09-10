Bangladesh thump Pakistan in SAFF Women’s Championship

Bangladesh eased past Pakistan 6-0 in the ongoing SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Saturday.

Pakistan are nearly out of the event after suffering two consecutive losses in the group stage. They lost their first match against India 3-0 on Wednesday.

Monika Chakma gave Bangladesh the lead in the third minute of the match, whereas Mosammat Shopna doubled their advantage in the 28th minute.

Sabina Khatun scored an impressive hat-trick with goals in 31, 35 and 59th minute of the encounter.

Ritu Chakma scored the sixth and final goal of the match in the 77th minute.

Pakistan have been placed alongside India, defending champions, Bangladesh and Maldives in Group A. Meanwhile, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are slotted in Group B. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The tournament will be held from September 6-19 in Kathmandu.

In their final group match, Pakistan will face Maldives on September 13.