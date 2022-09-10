Sharmila Faruqui flays Imran Khan for creating unrest in the country, targeting state institutions

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Sharmila Faruqui on Saturday denounced former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi for creating disruption in the country by targeting the state institutions.

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz holder said Imran Khan has created a “horrifying situation” in Pakistan through anti-institution politics.

In her interview with a local TV channel, she highlighted that Imran Khan has done nothing for the welfare of commoners.

“He only misled the public with his faux narratives.”

Sharmila maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief will fail in his nefarious motives of inciting innocent people by promoting undue hatred.

The PPP leader also said that her party never targeted state institutions even when they were seated on the opposition benches.

She stated that the policy remains, and even now that they are partners in the government they do not condone rhetoric against state institutions.

PPP leader said the current government is trying to lift Pakistan out of the catastrophe triggered by the Imran-led government apart from the floods ravaging the country.

“He destroyed the economy and now the coalition government is trying its best to restore it, and alleviate inflation and poverty triggered by it,” she added.

The former Sindh assembly member expressed disdain that Imran Khan has chosen to pursue politics of hate amid floods that have submerged one-third of the country.

“He is oblivious to the pain of the people,” Sharmila concluded.