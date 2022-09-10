Emmy nominees in key categories

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.

HBO’s Succession topped the nominations list with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus at 20 each.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor Male, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actor Female, Drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor Male, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actor Female, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor Male, Drama

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actor Female, Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor Male, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor Female, Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actor Male, Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Lead Actor Female, Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor Male, Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor Female, Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Top 10 programs with most overall nominations

Succession - 25

Ted Lasso - 20

The White Lotus - 20

Hacks - 17

Only Murders in the Building - 17

Euphoria - 16

Barry - 14

Dopesick - 14

Severance - 14

Squid Game - 14