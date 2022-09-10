Imran accuses govt of implementing ‘minus one’ formula

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday accused the federal government of attempting to implement a ‘minus one’ formula in his party.

In a message posted on microblogging site Twitter, the PTI chief said that the government was so ‘desperate’ that it had started pursuing a ‘minus one’ formula against him.

“Imported government and its handlers are so petrified that the nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on ‘Minus-1’ formula,” he said.

New phase of agitation?

In the same message, Imran said that the PTI will hold a political rally in Gujranwala, Punjab later today.

He noted that the rally will mark the last such political convention in the current phase of their movement for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ (True Independence) movement.

The former premier further said that he will take the opportunity to announce the next, but ‘critical’ phase of the movement.

Earlier, during his rally in Multan, Imran Khan had criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to postpone the upcoming by by-elections on National Assembly seats because the administration and Mr X are scared of him.

The former premier had arrived in the city to campaign for the NA-157 Multan by-election.

The seat fell vacant after Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister and PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, forfeited it after taking Punjab assembly seat oath.