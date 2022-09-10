Will we ever see Hera Pheri 3?

Recently, Akshay Kumar turned 55 and many celebrities from the Bollywood industry and his millions of fans wished the actor on his birthday. But, there was a wish made by his co-star of many films, Suniel Shetty, that has created quite a buzz among netizens.

The two actors have shared the screen in many movies., most famously sharing the screen - and even love interests - in the 2000 movie Dhadkan.

Yesterday, Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter handle to wish his co-star on his 55th birthday.

But in doing so, he posted a video featuring throwback photos from their films together, including Hera Pheri, as well as some personal memories.

While responding to his tweet the Khiladi actor tweeted, “Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?”

In the tweet, both the actor referred to each other by the names of the characters they played in the movie, ‘Raj’ and ‘Shyam’ from the iconic comedy film.

The tweet got the fans excited, and they believe that the duo could be dropping hints for another sequel of the movie.

Where there is smoke…

Rumors about development of Hera Pheri 3 have been making rounds on social media for some time now.

It is expected that the franchise may return 16 years after the first movie, Phir Hera Pheri.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the producer of the movies, Feroz Nadiadwala, had fueled rumors about work commencing on the third installment in the franchise.

He said, “You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji.”

“The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters,” he said, suggesting that it will be a return to the same universe.

“We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc.,” he further added.

The blockbuster Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri. came out in the year 2006.

The movie has a separate fan base, and many viral memes have been created from its most famous dialogue.