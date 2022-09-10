US defense secretary condoles loss of lives, assets in Pakistan floods

United States (US) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called on Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to offer his condolences to the people of Pakistan severely battered by the monsoon rain and floods, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

He commended the interventions of the Pakistani government as well as the military’s swift response to help the people move to safer areas during the floods followed by relief and rehabilitation efforts.

During the call, they also discussed US Department of Defense (DoD) and Central Command (USCENTCOM) assistance to USAID to provide relief to flood survivors in Pakistan.

He said the US is actively providing urgent humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

While speaking with the US secretary of defense, General Bajwa detailed the catastrophic impact of the relentless rain that lashed the country inundating one-third of it.

He said the flooding impacted over 33 million people who are currently in need of urgent assistance.

The general thanked the secretary for the US government’s assistance in such dire times.