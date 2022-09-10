Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

Flood-ravaged areas of Sindh to receive more rains today

The rains would lash different parts of Sindh, Balochistan between September 10-14
Samaa Web Desk Sep 10, 2022
<p>A view of inundated road. Photo: SAMAA/file</p>

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains to lash the flood-ravaged areas of Sindh from today (Saturday) onwards, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The Met Office issued a rain alert for more rains in the flood-affected areas of Sindh including Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.

The areas can experience heavy downpours between September 10 and 14 according to the alert issued by the PMD.

Besides, the Met Office also predicted rains to lash Lasbela, Qilat, and Khuzdar in Balochistan on September 13 and 14.

Sindh

Balochistan

PMD

