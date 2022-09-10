Flood-ravaged areas of Sindh to receive more rains today

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains to lash the flood-ravaged areas of Sindh from today (Saturday) onwards, SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

The Met Office issued a rain alert for more rains in the flood-affected areas of Sindh including Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.

The areas can experience heavy downpours between September 10 and 14 according to the alert issued by the PMD.

Besides, the Met Office also predicted rains to lash Lasbela, Qilat, and Khuzdar in Balochistan on September 13 and 14.