Robbers clean out house of Pakistani TikTokers away on flood mission

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are much loved on TikTok. Having leveraged their stardom to assist flood affectees they disclosed in their recent vlog that perhaps some people used their updates to burgle their home.

Both, Kanwal and Zulqarnain were quite popular when they married last year. The couple is adored by many and has a decent fan following on their social media accounts.

A short while ago, the TikTok couple launched a flood relief program. They appealed for donations from their fans, collecting essential goods, made packages, and sent them to the flood affectees.

They also visited the flood-affected areas, all the while informing their followers that they will be away from home for a few days.

But upon their return, they learnt of a shocking incident.

In a recent vlog, Zulqarnain shared about what happened while they were away.

He said that someone had broken into their home and cleaned out the entire place. From Kanwal’s jewelry to cash and everything of value.

Zulqarnain said that the thief(s) even took away their UPS.

Upon discovering the robbery, the couple called the police who promptly responded.

Arriving in just 20 minutes, the police scanned the entire house and started an investigation.

Upon inquiry, the security guards of the society where the couple live, claimed that they did not witness any suspicious activity around the house.

Grief

In the comment section of the video, fans are expressed grief and anger over the incident. A few netizens also suggested the couple to not update their whereabouts before going somewhere but after coming back to avoid such incidents.

