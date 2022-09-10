Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 10am | 10th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 10am | 10th September 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 10am | 10th September 2022 Recommended Helping Pakistan: ‘Its not about generosity, it is justice,’ says UN chief Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final Related Stories VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode Most Popular Police inquiry reveals person behind Artistic Milliner rape claims Pakistani model humiliated during show, leaves set crying Viral phone call of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar with married woman takes internet by storm