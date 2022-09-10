PM, UN Secretary General to visit deluge-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to visit the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan today (Saturday).

The duo accompanied by the members of the federal cabinet and UN delegation will meet the flood survivors and review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work.

The prime minister and the UN secretary-general would conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

At the Sukkur airport, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will give them a detailed briefing on the flood losses and required relief work to rehabilitate the masses.

They are also expected to pay a visit to flood victims of the Larkana district and surrounding areas.

Whereas in Balochistan, the premier and the UN general secretary would meet the flood-affected people of Tehsil Osta Muhammad located in District Jaffarabad.

A day earlier, Antonio Guterres had brought the world’s attention to bringing climate change on the agenda, and urged them to support Pakistan in not just the current flood response but also in the future.

“It is very emotional for me to see the people of Pakistan suffering at the hands of climate change… Helping the people of Pakistan is not a matter of solidarity but a matter of justice,” the UN Secretary-General had said while addressing a joint press stakeout with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Both leaders also held a meeting to discuss the grave humanitarian situation in the flood-hit areas of the country.

They also exchanged views on dealing with the climate crisis, mobilization of climate finance, and funds for reconstruction, rehabilitation, and adaptation in the wake of floods in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, calling it a climate catastrophe, said considering the magnitude of the destruction, Pakistan was unable to get the funds required to meet shelter, clothing, and food for the 35 million flood-stricken people.