A fuel station in Mauripur area of Karachi was looted by armed motorcyclists in broad daylight.

The face of the robbers is visible in the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. However, the police remain unable to arrest them yet.

The suspects snatched Rs26,000 from the fuel station’s cashier.

The police officials said they have obtained the CCTV footage and the search for the suspects is underway.