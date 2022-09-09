Khamzat Chimaev misses weight for UFC 279 fight

Swedish MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev has missed weight for his upcoming UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

The undefeated fighter missed the weight by 7.5lb on Friday. Chimaev needed to weigh-in at no more than 171lb for his welterweight fight. Currently, he stepped on the scale at. 178.5lb.

This is not the first time he struggled to make weight for a bout. He was almost 10lb over the limit for his fight against Ariel Helwani.

178.5 for @KChimaev. He will have an additional hour to make the weight.



178.5 for @KChimaev. He will have an additional hour to make the weight.

#UFC279 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV

Chimaev, who has also fought at middleweight, is one of the biggest 170lb fighters on the UFC roster and cuts a lot of weight to reach the limit.

Last October, he missed weight by half a pound for his fight with Li Jingliang at UFC 267.