Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Athletics

Khamzat Chimaev misses weight for UFC 279 fight

He will face Nate Diaz on Saturday
Samaa Web Desk Sep 09, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

Swedish MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev has missed weight for his upcoming UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

The undefeated fighter missed the weight by 7.5lb on Friday. Chimaev needed to weigh-in at no more than 171lb for his welterweight fight. Currently, he stepped on the scale at. 178.5lb.

This is not the first time he struggled to make weight for a bout. He was almost 10lb over the limit for his fight against Ariel Helwani.

Chimaev, who has also fought at middleweight, is one of the biggest 170lb fighters on the UFC roster and cuts a lot of weight to reach the limit.

Last October, he missed weight by half a pound for his fight with Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

UfC

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 279

Nate Diaz

Chimaev v Diaz

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div