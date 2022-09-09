Devastating floods claim five more lives

Five more people were killed in the flood-related incidents in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,396, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDAM) said.

According to the report released on Friday by the NDMA, four death were reported from Balochistan and while one person was killed in Sindh.

Giving the breakup of the death toll, 568 people in Sindh lost their lives, 293 in KP, 267 in Balochistan, 191 in Punjab, 44 in Azad Kashmir and 22 in Gilgit Baltistan lost their lives, respectively. Of the total victims, 617 were men and 280 women.

The report said that more than 0.5 million houses have been destroyed completely while over 11 million houses were partially damaged. 6,674 kilometres of road infrastructure has also been destroyed.

More than 0.7 million livestock have also been killed in the recent flood. A total of 81 districts acorss the country reeling from the effects of floods.