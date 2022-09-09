Queen Elizabeth II and Pakistan, a complicated relationship

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of England, passed away on Thursday. While she oversaw a period of great contraction of her realm, her relationship with Pakistan was particularly complicated.

Visits

Pakistan and its territories share complicated histories with England’s rulers.

Queen Victoria, in the 1870s, was given the title of Empress of India by her then prime minister. While she always longed for the visit and many monuments in her name were constructed around India - particularly a small market in Karachi, she could never develop the stomach for the long journey.

It was then King George V and Queen Mary who visited India in 1911.

Their successor, King George VI, never visited India, but his daughter and eventual successor, Queen Elizabeth II, did. She made three visits to the ’jewel of the British Empire.

Though, by the time she took the throne, India had left the empire but was part of the commonwealth. Moreover, it had split into Pakistan and India.

Of her visits to the region in 1961, 1983 and 1997, the Queen visited Pakistan only in 1961 and 1997. She did not come to Pakistan in 1983 because, at the time, Pakistan had decided to exit the Commonwealth.

It wasn’t until 1989 that Pakistan decided to return to the Commonwealth.

First visit

Queen Elizabeth II visited Pakistan on February 1, 1961.

Those who received her or came out in droves to see the royal remember the time vividly.

During her trip, she was accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip.

She visited the capital of Karachi, where she was warmly greeted by then President Field Marshal Ayub Khan, complete with a 21-gun salute, while a smartly turned-out contingent of 100 men presented a guard of honor.

She paid respects to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by visiting his mausoleum before visiting the fledgling industrial township and fishing village of Korangi.

The royal couple then visited Lahore, attending a service at the Lahore Cathedral and paying respects at Allama Iqbal’s tomb during a visit to the Lahore Fort and the Shalimar Gardens, as well as the neighboring Badshahi Mosque.

Prince Philip was also treated to a game of Polo and the national horse show.

The visit culminated after a visit to Peshawar, Quetta, and the northern areas of the country.

Second visit

After a 36-year gap and a departure and return to the Commonwealth later, the royal couple returned to Pakistan in 1997 on the occasion of the country’s 50th year of Independence.

Instead of Karachi, they arrived in the new capital of Islamabad in October.

Instead of Ayub Khan, the royal couple were greeted by his son, Gohar, the foreign minister at the time, along with a 21-gun salute.

In an address to the joint parliament, the Queen called on Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve their differences. Two years after the speech, Pakistan and India engaged in a major military conflict.

With the Duke of Edinburgh by her side, she visited Islamabad Faisal Mosque. Respecting Islamic traditions, she took a scarf over her head and walked barefoot on the marbled floor of the mosque.

At a banquet hosted by the president at the Presidency, she lauded Princess Diana’s humanitarian work in Pakistan and expressed her gratitude to Pakistanis for sharing Britain’s grief on the tragic death of Princess of Wales.

The Queen once again made the journey to Lahore, where she saw art students in colonial relic, the National College of Arts.

She was driven through the streets of Lahore in a vintage 1984 Black Rolls Royce.

Diana’s death

Coincidentally, her rule was marked by troubles within her own family that were also tied to Pakistan.

At a time of estranged relations between Diana and now-king Prince Charles, there were strong rumors of a growing romance between the Princess of Wales and a Pakistani doctor who worked down the road from Kensington Palace.

The rumors were persistent and even yielded Diana’s trips to Pakistan, where she endeared to the public.

The Queen, though, never made public her feelings on that. Even her comments on Diana’s visits to Pakistan after her horrific death were centred around her work with the people in the country.