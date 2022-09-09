US military begins airlifting critical flood relief items to Pakistan flood victims

United States Central Command, in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has begun airlifting life-saving humanitarian supplies to support people and communities affected by ongoing, severe flooding in Pakistan, a press release said on Friday.

The supplies include nearly $2.2 million worth of essential life support resources, including food preparation and shelter materials, which will be delivered over the course of the coming days in approximately 20 different shipments around the country.

On September 2, USAID also deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the US government’s response efforts, which the U.S. military response is supporting. The total amount of the U.S. 2022 flood response to date is $30.1 million, including these airlifted humanitarian supplies.

“The United States remains deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding throughout Pakistan. Our humanitarian donations are prioritizing urgently needed food, nutrition, multipurpose cash, safe drinking water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance,” it said and added. “This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities.”

“US support for the people of Pakistan is unwavering. Our emergency flood relief aid and supplies are a continuation of decades of US assistance to Pakistan, including programs designed to help prepare for and mitigate the effects of natural hazards.”

The press release said that these programs have included training on early warning systems, capacity building for community leaders and Government of Pakistan disaster management authorities, and restoring livelihoods to improve food, nutrition, and economic security, including $3 million in support this year prior to the floods.

Moreover, schools re-constructed with U.S. support following the 2010 floods are now serving as shelters for the communities affected by the devastation.

US Aid administrator visits flood-hit areas

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with US Ambassador Donald Blome, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said, “From the air I witnessed the destruction brought by these once in a century floods, more than 12 billion dollars and that just the early estimate in damage, a number that include 2 million homes, almost 4.5 million acre of farm land nearly 6600 km roads nearly 19000 schools damaged or destroyed, satelite images showed nearly a third of the entire country under water forming a massive water body that was clearly visible from space, I am pleased to announce an additional 20 million dollars in humanitarian assistance bringing the US govt total humanitarian emergency contribution so far more than 50 million dollars in the last three weeks.”

On the occasion, US ambassador said, ““Administrator power and I were at the Pakistani airbase to witness the arrival of the US Air force plane loaded with the supplies to assist those in need, $2.2 million with the essential life support resources including food preparations and shelter materials which would be delivered throughout the country in the coming days.”