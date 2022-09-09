Flood-hit areas of Sindh to experience more rains from Saturday

The flood-hit areas of Sindh province are likely to witness more rains in the upcoming days, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

The Met Office issued a new rain alert for more rains in the areas of Sindh which were devastated by floods.

Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas can experience heavy downpours between September 10 and 14.

Besides this, the Met Office has also predicted rains in Lasbela, Qilat, and Khuzdar in Balochistan on September 13 and 14.