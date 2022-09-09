Good news: NEPRA announces Rs4.11 per unit decrease for K-Electric users

The National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved on Friday reduction in the per unit price of electricity for the K-Electric (KE) users.

According to the notification issued by the Nepra, the authority reduced the power tariff by Rs4.11 per unit on the account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2022.

The approved tariff will be shown separately in the electricity bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of July 2022.

The change will reflect in the bills for the month of September.

The reduction in the per unit price will not be applicable on the lifeline consumers of KE.

Earlier this week, the NEPRA allowed power companies to mop up an additional Rs95b from the consumers.

It approved an increase in electricity prices by Rs3.39 per unit in the name of quarterly fuel cost adjustment, effectively allowing the power companies to mope up an additional Rs95 billion from consumers in the next three months.

The approval was granted after a public hearing held under the chairmanship of Chairman Nepra Tauseef H. Farooqui over the issue of quarterly fuel cost adjustment.

The power distribution companies had sought an increase in the power tariff by Rs3.39 per unit for the April-June quarter.