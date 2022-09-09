Ajay Devgn makes Sidharth Malhotra play a ‘Game of Life’ in Thank God trailer

The trailer of Siddharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Thank God has been released. The Ajay Devgan-starring movie is set for release on October 25, this year.

In the movie, Ajay Devgan plays ‘Chitragupta’ and Siddharth Malhotra is a common man answerable for his sins.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie also stars Rakul Preet as Siddhart’s wife and Nora Fatehi in a special appearance for a song.

Siddharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share the trailer and captioned it: “This Diwali, we’re all set to start the game of life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The movie is set in the court of Chitragupta - a God in Hindu mythology – who is in charge of punishing and rewarding human beings depending upon their sins.

As seen in the trailer, the film, to a great extent is dependent on VFX as the entire court in the film seems to be shot on a green screen.

The trailer features the music from the popular Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe sung by Yohani Diloka de Silva which went viral in 2021.

The director of the movie Indra Kumar in a statement said, “Yohani’s song has become a super sensation, and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God.”

Thank God could possibly clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu which is due for release on October 24, 2022.