Anti-terrorism case: Imran Khan issued notice for not appearing before investigators

Islamabad Police have issued a notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The PTI chief is nominated in a terrorism case.

The authorities had asked the former prime minister to appear before the investigators at 3pm Friday.

A notice has been issued to Imran Khan asking him to appear before the JIT and submit his clarification.

Imran Khan had obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in the case, the notice read. Despite the court order, the former PM neither appeared before the investigators nor submitted his reply, it added.

The former prime minister had been booked in a case with terror clauses after he had stated in a public rally that they would not spare the judge who had approved the remand of Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill.