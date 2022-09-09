Hayden joins Pakistan team for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that former Australian opener Matthew Hayden will be the mentor of Pakistan team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

He was also part of the Pakistan coaching staff in last year’s event, when they qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand,” the PCB said in a press release.

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was confident that Hayden’s presence will benefit the Men in Green.

“I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under,” said Raja.

Meanwhile, Hayden was excited to be part of the Pakistan squad once again.

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion,” said Hayden.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

The mega event will be played from October 16 to November 13.