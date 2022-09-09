Asia Cup: Pakistan likely to make two changes for Sri Lanka match

Pakistan are likely to make two changes for the dead rubber against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup on Friday.

Both teams have already qualified for Sunday’s final, with defending champions India and Afghanistan knocked out of the event.

According to sources, Pakistan are likely to rest pacer Mohammad Hasnain and all-rounder Shadab Khan for the match against the Islanders. The duo will be replaced by pacer Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

It must be noted Pakistan and Sri Lanka won their opening two matches, against India and Afghanistan, of the Super Four stage.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka lost their opening matches in the tournament but have remained unbeaten in the event after the early setback.

Today’s match and the final will be played in Dubai.