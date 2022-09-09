Birthday Special: Akshay Kumar, the ATM of Hindi cinema

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has now spent nearly half a century in this world and has the entire Indian cinema industry eating out of his hands due to his uncanny ability to give us all hours of laughs and entertainment.

Having turned 55 on Friday, the Khiladi of Bollywood has risen to become one of the major stars of the Indian cinematic universe. Lets take a look back at his star spangled career.

The actor, born in 1967, made his Bollywood debut rather late with his first appearance coming in 1981’s Harjaee. However, his first full lead did not come until 1991 with Saugandh.

Since then, he has been ruling the Hindi film industry, delivering hits after hits. No wonder many term him as the ‘ATM’ of the Indian film industry.

So far, Akshay has starred in over 160 films apart from producing 20 projects for the big and small screen alike.

Celebrities wish Akshay

On his birthday, many of his co-stars and friends from the industry took to their social media to wish him.

His wife, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with him, playing Scrabble.

“The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master,” she wrote.

Akshay’s co-star of many movies Kareena shared a picture with him on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday Akshay…you are and always will be my most favourite co-star (Cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m. ) Love you tons…have a fantastic one.”

Longtime co-star Ajay Devgan shared a photo with the Khiladi as well, and captioning it: “Happy birthday dear Akki. I hope you are making the most of it. Here’s to many more!”

Akshay’s co-star from Bell Bottom, Vaani Kapoor also posted a picture with him on Instagram and wished him, “Happy Birthday Akshay Sir! Wish you the best always.”

Akshay’s co-actor from his upcoming movie Selfiee, Diana Penty wished him too and said, “Birthday selfie with the one and only @akshaykumar. Wishing you the best day and year ahead.”

Rakul Preet, who was recently seen in Cuttputlli with Akshay Kumar also wished him and wrote, “Happy Birthday Akshay Sir! May you have the most wonderful year. A year filled with happiness, fitness, blockbusters, ad joy!”

Tiger Shroff also wished co-star from their upcoming movie Badey Miyan Chotay Miyan.

What is next for Akshay

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Cuttputli, remake of 2018 film Ratsasan.

He will be next seen in Ram Sethu, releasing on October 4.

Akshay will also be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharucha.